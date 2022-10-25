Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 1,522.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,574.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,486.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.79 crore in September 2022 up 6.14% from Rs. 1,513.78 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 141.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 133.60 in September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 6,470.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.64% over the last 12 months.