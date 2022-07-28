 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.33 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.33 crore in June 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 969.33 crore in June 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 778.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.41 crore in June 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 82.14 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 87.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 70.00 in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 4,892.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.33 89.46 97.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.33 89.46 97.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.12 1.60 3.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 2.70 -2.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.59 9.63 12.15
Depreciation 8.44 8.46 8.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.69 18.66 16.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.06 48.41 60.73
Other Income 12.91 15.89 12.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.97 64.30 73.72
Interest 0.66 0.80 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.31 63.50 72.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.31 63.50 72.94
Tax 13.53 15.60 21.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.78 47.90 51.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.78 47.90 51.17
Minority Interest -0.70 -0.78 -1.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 925.25 1,058.27 728.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 969.33 1,105.39 778.56
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 87.10 99.30 70.00
Diluted EPS 87.10 99.30 70.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 87.10 99.30 70.00
Diluted EPS 87.10 99.30 70.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
