Artson Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore in September 2022 down 24.6% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 2098.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 91.25 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 46.12% over the last 12 months.

Artson Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.06 37.40 45.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.06 37.40 45.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.63 14.30 23.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.93 -1.04 -8.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 3.32 3.23
Depreciation 0.30 0.29 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.44 22.53 22.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.03 -2.00 3.67
Other Income 0.15 0.05 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.88 -1.95 3.85
Interest 2.37 2.45 3.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.25 -4.40 0.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.25 -4.40 0.73
Tax 1.42 0.50 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.66 -4.89 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.66 -4.89 0.33
Equity Share Capital 3.69 3.69 3.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.81 -1.33 0.09
Diluted EPS -1.81 -1.33 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.81 -1.33 0.09
Diluted EPS -1.81 -1.33 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
