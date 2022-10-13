Artson Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore in September 2022 down 24.6% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 2098.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.
Artson Engg shares closed at 91.25 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 46.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Artson Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.06
|37.40
|45.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.06
|37.40
|45.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.63
|14.30
|23.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|-1.04
|-8.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|3.32
|3.23
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.44
|22.53
|22.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-2.00
|3.67
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.88
|-1.95
|3.85
|Interest
|2.37
|2.45
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.25
|-4.40
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.25
|-4.40
|0.73
|Tax
|1.42
|0.50
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.66
|-4.89
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.66
|-4.89
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-1.33
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-1.33
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-1.33
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-1.33
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited