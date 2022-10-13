Artson Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.06 crore in September 2022 down 24.6% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 2098.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 91.25 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 46.12% over the last 12 months.