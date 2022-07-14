 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APSEZ Q1 PAT seen up 26.7% YoY to Rs. 1,655.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 14, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects APSEZ to report net profit at Rs. 1,655.9 crore up 26.7% year-on-year (up 61.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,533.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,874.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:26 pm
