Allied Digital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore, up 73.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore in March 2022 up 73.2% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 143.20 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 151.23% over the last 12 months.