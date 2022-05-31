 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alliance Integ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 35.07% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in March 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.97 crore in March 2022 up 309.49% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 down 60.52% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2021.

Alliance Integ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.74 in March 2021.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,900.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Alliance Integrated Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.14 22.98 35.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.14 22.98 35.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.81 1.46 3.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 0.21 14.57
Power & Fuel -- -- 0.53
Employees Cost 4.78 3.61 3.28
Depreciation 7.00 7.05 6.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.16 12.45 9.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.87 -1.79 -2.10
Other Income -0.01 0.02 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.88 -1.78 -1.16
Interest 12.51 4.26 16.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.38 -6.03 -17.17
Exceptional Items 53.35 -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.97 -6.03 -17.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.97 -6.03 -17.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.97 -6.03 -17.17
Equity Share Capital 11.61 11.61 11.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.99 -5.20 -14.74
Diluted EPS 30.99 -5.20 -14.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.99 -5.20 -14.74
Diluted EPS 30.99 -5.20 -14.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alliance Integ #Alliance Integrated Metaliks #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.