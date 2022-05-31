Alliance Integ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 35.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in March 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.97 crore in March 2022 up 309.49% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 down 60.52% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2021.

Alliance Integ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.74 in March 2021.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,900.00% returns over the last 12 months.