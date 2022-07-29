 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aksh Optifibre Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.33 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.33 crore in June 2022 up 5.43% from Rs. 71.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2021.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -14.48% over the last 12 months.

Aksh Optifibre
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.33 86.22 71.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.33 86.22 71.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.95 43.80 26.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.86 3.32 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.06 -0.37 9.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.62 5.46 5.76
Depreciation 3.68 3.70 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.77 19.00 15.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 11.30 9.27
Other Income 0.83 0.39 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.22 11.68 11.41
Interest 4.05 4.54 5.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.17 7.15 6.13
Exceptional Items -- 0.02 --
P/L Before Tax 7.17 7.17 6.13
Tax 2.10 2.24 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.07 4.93 4.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.07 4.93 4.33
Equity Share Capital 81.35 81.35 81.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.30 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.30 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.30 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.30 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 29, 2022
