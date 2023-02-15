 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 32.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 165.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Adarsh Plantation Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.15 5.11 4.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.15 5.11 4.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.62 4.02 3.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -- 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.28 0.20
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.76 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.12 0.32
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.12 0.32
Interest 0.07 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 0.06 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 0.06 0.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.06 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.06 0.26
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.06 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.06 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.06 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.06 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited