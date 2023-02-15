Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 32.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 165.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
Adarsh Plant shares closed at 15.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -23.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adarsh Plantation Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.15
|5.11
|4.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.15
|5.11
|4.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.62
|4.02
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|--
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.28
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.76
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.12
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.12
|0.32
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|9.91
|9.91
|9.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited