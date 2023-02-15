Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 32.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 165.33% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.