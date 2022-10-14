ABB Q2 PAT seen up 14.6% YoY to Rs. 137.5 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB to report net profit at Rs. 137.5 crore up 14.6% year-on-year (down 6.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,198 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 109 percent Y-o-Y (down 128 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 184.8 crore.

