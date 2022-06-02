 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.11 crore, down 56.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 619.11 crore in March 2022 down 56.16% from Rs. 1,412.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.23% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 103.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.85% over the last 12 months.

ABans Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 619.11 979.07 1,412.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 619.11 979.07 1,412.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.71 318.21 75.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 351.40 620.92 1,189.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.24 26.85 127.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 2.69 2.71
Depreciation 0.43 0.69 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.85 3.55 3.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.18 6.16 13.45
Other Income 13.18 2.59 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.36 8.75 13.76
Interest 2.23 2.81 3.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.13 5.94 10.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.13 5.94 10.58
Tax 1.13 0.19 1.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.01 5.74 9.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.01 5.74 9.25
Minority Interest -0.26 -0.44 -0.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.74 5.30 8.56
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.76 4.12 6.63
Diluted EPS 10.76 4.12 6.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.76 4.12 6.63
Diluted EPS 10.76 4.12 6.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ABans Enterpris #ABans Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.