Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore, down 19.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore in March 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 138.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 93.04% from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.65% over the last 12 months.