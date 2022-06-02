 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore, down 19.43% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore in March 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 138.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 93.04% from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.65% over the last 12 months.

Aarvee Denim and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.95 114.14 138.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.95 114.14 138.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.93 78.03 77.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.21 -0.15 36.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.91 8.46 9.27
Depreciation 5.84 6.41 8.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.66 32.50 29.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.61 -11.11 -22.12
Other Income -0.13 5.18 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.74 -5.92 -21.09
Interest 10.15 10.24 12.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.89 -16.17 -33.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.89 -16.17 -33.32
Tax 9.84 -3.62 -11.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.73 -12.55 -21.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 14.55 -1.48 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.18 -14.03 -21.91
Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.19 -5.98 -9.34
Diluted EPS -5.19 -5.98 -9.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.19 -5.98 -9.34
Diluted EPS -5.19 -5.98 -9.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
