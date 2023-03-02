 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Early days for generative AI, tipping point only after ethics taken into consideration: Nasscom’s Debjani Ghosh

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said that the aim now is to bring together industry, academia, and government to figure out what the framework for trustworthy tech is, which isn't limited to AI.

Generative AI — and ChatGPT in particular — may be the new buzzword in the tech industry, but Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh says it’s still early days for it.

“There are tremendous possibilities, but until the ethical framework around generative AI becomes real — we will see the tipping point only after ethics is taken into consideration and this is where we have to really come together as an industry and this is a key priority for Nasscom,” she told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.

She said that the aim now is to bring together industry, academia, and government to figure out what the framework for trustworthy tech is, which isn't limited to AI, something Ghosh says is important across all emerging technologies.

“When you're thinking about building trustworthy tech, it is not just one point of touch where you have to do something different. It's from design to development to sales to service, the entire process has to get addressed. You have to remove the unconditional biases that exist. As long as you have humans, you will have biases. What do you do to build those checkpoints which will raise the red flag when one of our biases gets into play? There's a lot of thinking going around into how to build these checkpoints,” Ghosh said.