DoT warns telcos of action for not appointing nodal officer for trusted portal

The Department of Telecom on Friday warned telecom service providers of strict action, if they fail to appoint a nodal officer as required under the National Security Directive on Telecommunication for trusted telecom portal. The directive mandates telecom service providers to only instal equipment from the trusted source as approved by the competent authority.

DoT said that it has issued instructions on March 30, 2021 and June 16, 2021 and a reminder on December 13, 2021. The notice said that all telecom licensees have still not registered on the trusted telecom portal.

"Hence, those licensees who have not submitted an authorisation letter for appointing a nodal officer for trusted telecom portal are requested to submit the same to the designated authority i.e, National National Cyber Security Coordinator by June 15, failing which action will be taken against those licensees," the notice said. In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the Cabinet Committee on Security on December 16, 2020 approved the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which mandates service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources.

Under the provisions of this directive, the government declares a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network. All works related to the directive are carried through the trusted telecom portal. The list of the trusted source and product are decided based on approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

The directive, however, does not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network before the directive came into effect.