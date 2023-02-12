 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DoT starts doling out production-linked incentives, GX Telecom gets first cheque

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

Telecom gear maker GX Telecom, which has been shortlisted under the PLI scheme for promoting local manufacturing, said it received an incentive from the DoT under the scheme.

The Department of Telecom has started disbursing production-linked incentives to shortlisted manufacturers who have completed their target for 2021-22, a government official said.

Our vision for 2023 will be to develop products that are designed in India, made in India which will create skilled job opportunities in the direction of building India as a global hub … with the incentive received further supporting new innovation to cater international market demands with indigenous products," GX International Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati told PTI.

The company has a capacity to make 3.5 lakh units of GPON equipment which are used for rolling out broadband networks.