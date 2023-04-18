 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar slips after upbeat China data; euro, pound rise

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

The U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies on April 18 after better-than-forecast growth data from China, while strong pay figures from Britain supported the pound.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year on year in the first three months of the year, data showed, beating analyst forecasts for a 4% expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world's second-largest economy.

Separate data on March activity in China also showed retail sales growth quickened to 10.6%, beating expectations and hitting a near two-year high, while factory output growth also sped up but was just below expectations.

"The view on the dollar getting a bit weaker from here against the majors is predicated on a strong China," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie global FX & rates strategist in New York. "When you have the rest of the world doing well or better than U.S. in terms of activity… that's usually bad for the dollar."