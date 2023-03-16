Rs 8,000 crore in just three days! DLF is selling 1,137 luxury flats in Gurugram at Rs 7 crore each

Real estate company DLF witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000 crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour.

The complex is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on DLF's expected revenue for its new luxury project last month.

Even before it officially launched, The Arbour, which represents DLF's entry into the Golf Course Extension mini market, had already sold out completely, according to a press filing. The opulent neighbourhood, which spans 25 acres, is home to five unique structures that reach heights of 38 or 39 stories. It consists of 1137 similar, well-appointed, roomy, and stylish 4 BHK + study + utility room layouts, with prices starting at Rs 7 crores.

Moneycontrol News