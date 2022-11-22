 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney looks to Bob Iger for transition as it dumps CEO Chapek

Bloomberg
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

On the evening of Nov. 5, the former chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co. dined alongside Hollywood royalty at a gala hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. His retirement stubble was on show at the black-tie affair, and when asked between courses of beef tortellini and steamed cod whether he missed being CEO of the world’s largest entertainment company, Iger answered emphatically: “No.”

Elsewhere in the Disney empire, however, loyalists were missing him. Within days, Iger, 71, would be back at the helm of the company he ran for 15 years and Bob Chapek, his handpicked successor, would be gone, news that Disney announced to the world on Sunday evening.

While Chapek’s rise to the CEO spot in February of 2020 came as a surprise to many, his departure this week was even more shocking. It came just five months after the board had unanimously voted to extend his contract. A series of missteps throughout his nearly three years as chief executive led to his ouster, but when the end came it happened very quickly, according to people familiar with the events of the past week. Representatives for Disney and Iger declined to comment.

A Disney veteran with a reputation for figuring out new ways to squeeze more money out of theme-park guests through price hikes and special events, Chapek, 62, was something of a dark horse in the long race to replace Iger. The Covid-19 pandemic started almost immediately after his ascension to the top job, forcing him to send lay off notices to tens of thousands of employees he’d only briefly led.

But even outside the fog of crisis, Chapek made decisions that were unpopular among staff. Those choices included failing to initially take a stand against a Florida law barring discussion of gender identity in schools, and reorganizing Disney’s management structure so that longtime heads of the company’s TV and film units no longer had authority over when and how to release their work.

A backlash among Disney’s senior executives grew to the point it reached the company’s board. Susan Arnold, Disney’s chair, contacted Iger about the souring testimonials and sought his input. At the time, Iger was observing Disney’s performance as a shareholder, but he had no intention of returning. Instead, he planned to mentor entrepreneurs like those at Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital venture capital firm, where he became a partner in September. He had also been in talks to join Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital investment company as recently as last week.