Digital India bill to address adtech firms' disproportionate control over digital platforms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Jan 21, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The new Digital India bill is part of the government's two-pronged approach to guide the country's digital economy in the digital ecosystem, the minister has said

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government, through the Digital India Bill, hopes to address the imbalance between content creation and its monetisation by advertisement technology (adtech) companies, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

The proposed Digital India Act will replace the more than 20-year-old Information Technology Act, 2000.

Addressing the gathering at e4m-Digital News Publishers Association(DNPA) Digital Impact Awards 2023 on January 20, the minister said, "We hope to, in the Digital India Act, address this issue of the disproportionate control and the imbalance in the dynamics between content creation and monetisation requirements of content creators, and the power that ad tech companies and platforms hold today."

Taking on Big Tech

The minister was responding to comments by Australian MP Paul Fletcher, who also attended the event. Fletcher, who was the minister of communication when his country passed the News Media Bargaining code, talked about how the then government stood up to Google and Facebook who resisted sharing revenue with news publishers.

One of the issues with the way the internet had evolved was the power of digital advertising, Chandrasekhar said. Adtech platforms exerted disproportionate control over the monetisation and revenues of content creation, he added.