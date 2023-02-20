 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Did CCTV play a part in misidentifying 'custodial torture victim' Mohammed Khadeer as a suspect?

Aihik Sur
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Not just Hyderabad, there has been a massive push towards the installation of surveillance technology in the entire country. If this recent incident is considered, it shows that technologies like CCTV can also harm citizens -- in this case by playing a role in the misidentification of a person as a suspect in a crime.

The use of technologies such as CCTV cameras and facial recognition is error-prone, say experts. (Representative Image)

"The CCTV footage was not very clear because it was evening and it was dark," said a police officer when asked what led to the detention of Mohammed Khadeer, a Telangana resident, who died recently of injuries he suffered in alleged custodial torture by the police.

Police had picked up Khadeer, a daily wage worker in Medak, because he allegedly resembled a suspect in a chain snatching case caught on a CCTV camera. He was let off after the police ascertained he was not involved in the case, the police said.

The police officer admitted to Moneycontrol that the unclear footage may have led to the misidentification of Khadeer as suspect.

In a video message, Khadeer alleged that he had been subjected to custodial torture by the police when he was detained. He died last week of the purported injuries he suffered then.