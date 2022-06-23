Dhruva Space to test satellite deployer onboard ISRO PLSV-C53 on June 30

Hyderabad-based space tech startup Dhruva Space Private Limited will be testing its satellite deployer which would be onboard an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launch vehicle (rocket) slated to launch on June 30.

The startup will be testing its CubeSats satellite orbital deployer, which would be on board ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C 53 (PSLV C53). PSLV-C53 is the second commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking of the Indian government and commercial arm of ISRO.

Satellite orbital deployers are the mechanical casings in which CubeSats, nano satellites with the dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, sit when a launch takes place.

Through the test, Dhruva intends to space qualify its satellite orbital deployer. “When an asset is space-qualified, it means that an asset meets the design and technical requirement for it to operate in the space environment,” a Dhruva Space Private Limited spokesperson explained.

To ensure a smooth launch and stable deployment, Dhruva Space said that it has indigenously developed the systems for the orbital deployer keeping in mind that it has to be compatible with the PSLV.

It would also be conducting in-orbit experiments using the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). In March, Dhruva Space had signed an agreement with NewSpace India Limited regarding this.

Speaking ahead of the PSLV C53 mission, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited, said, “The mission will demonstrate the in-house developed CubeSat Deployers ahead of the launch of our Satellite Missions, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, onboard the PSLV C54 Mission.”

The PSLV C53 mission follows the June 10 inauguration on IN-SPACe, an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space. The entity permits, regulates, promotes, hand-holds, monitors, and supervises space activities of Non-Governmental Private Entities (NGEs) in India.

At the inauguration, a memorandum of understanding between Dhruva Space and IN-SPACe was announced for the enablement activities, namely the testing and launch of satellites and satellite components.