Despite multiple NGT orders, Karnataka’s inaction against encroachments risks more floods

Souptik Datta
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

The state government has joined hands with the World Bank to seek a permanent solution to the flooding in Bengaluru.

Encroached KR Puram lakes await revival

“About 20 years back, in my childhood, we used to come here, to KR Puram lake, for boating and swimming,” says social activist Jagan Kumar.

A short distance away, two algae-covered paddle boats lie chained to a rock, gently rocking in the filthy waters of the KR Puram lake. Almost a year after the National Green Tribunal ordered Karnataka to remove encroachments and revive the lake, its waters remain murky.

Kumar had filed a petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last year seeking a revival of the lake.

The NGT has passed an order asking the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to submit a report by December 16 on the work done to prevent sewage leaking into the lake and also on the removal of encroachments.

Ongoing construction in the KR Puram Lake buffer zone

“The KSPCB has also given nine recommendations for ensuring the survival of the KR Puram Lake. Whether they have been complied with or not (or) action if any action (has been) taken in that regard is also not known,” the order said. If reports from the KSPCB as well as the BWSSB are not filed within two weeks, serious strictures will be passed against their officials, the order added.

