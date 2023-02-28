 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Despite global challenges, Indian B2B SaaS industry looks promising with 'bullish' outlook for 2023: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

According to the report, a majority of Indian SaaS firms, specifically eight out of ten, are aiming for a growth rate of over 50 percent in 2023.

Eight out of 10 Indian SaaS companies under a burn multiple of 1.5x, the report noted (Representative image)

On February 28, a report released by EY along with Upekkha Value SaaS Accelerator suggests that the outlook for the Indian B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) market in 2023 is "bullish" despite global headwinds.

The report, titled ‘Bellwethers of Indian SaaS,’ highlights that the growth in this sector is highly capital-efficient, and remains largely unaffected by the recessionary trends of the past year.

According to the report, eight out of ten Indian SaaS companies have a burn multiple of 1.5x or less, which reflects strong financial and operational prudence in building and scaling capital-efficient businesses.

The report further states that this growth outlook is balanced, and globally, a burn multiple of less than 2x to 3x is considered good for growth-stage companies with annual recurring revenue (ARR) between $1M to $100M.