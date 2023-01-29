 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Metro smart cards can now be topped up through Airtel Payments Bank platform

Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The transaction will be safe and card or net banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge will be fast and convenient, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said

DMRC, in the recent past, has already launched various initiatives to facilitate easy top up of smart cards (Representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to add money to the smart card through the web or app platforms of Airtel Payments Bank, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on January 29.

"This new initiative by the Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank is focused on contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India and financial inclusion by taking digital transaction services to the doorstep of every Indian," the DMRC release said.

By partnering with Airtel Payments Bank, Delhi Metro has provided an additional option to commuters to recharge their smart cards for cashless travel.

"The transactions will be completely safe and the card or net banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient," DMRC said.