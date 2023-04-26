 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi HC rejects Dream Sports-backed Rario's plea against MPL & Striker on NFT gaming

Vikas SN
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

Rario had filed a petition in Delhi HC against MPL and Striker, alleging that the startup's player caricatures and identifiers, such as player names and surnames, infringe on its personality rights.

In its order, Delhi HC said the plaintiffs cannot claim to have an exclusive right over the use of an NFT technology that is freely available.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea for interim injunction by Dream Sports-backed cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform Rario against rival Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Striker to prevent them from offering fantasy gaming via NFTs.

In its judgement order, the court stated the plaintiffs cannot claim to have an exclusive right over the use of an NFT technology that is freely available.

Rario had filed a petition against MPL and Striker with the Delhi High Court in February 2023, alleging that Striker's player caricatures and identifiers, such as player names and surnames, infringe on the personality rights it has licenced exclusively from certain cricketers, such as Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik, in order to offer their digital player cards on the platform.

In its petition, Rario had claimed that it has spent Rs 148 crore to procure these licenses from nearly 170 players in the past two years, Moneycontrol reported on March 14.