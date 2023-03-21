 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi Budget: Time ripe for mindless freebies to make way for higher capex

Ashwani Mahajan
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

The state must be pushed for improved infrastructure spending and good civic amenities, and the central government should not let the AAP government play with the future of Delhi for petty political gains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Perhaps this is the first time in history that budget proposals of the Delhi government have been returned by the Government of India, with suggestions for amendments. The state government is trying to present it as a violation of its constitutional rights. But along with this, the budget proposals of the Delhi government are coming under the scanner. It is noteworthy that Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena has questioned the proposed budget by saying that out of the capital expenditure of Rs 78,800 crore allocated in last year's budget proposals, if loan repayment of Rs 5,587 crore is kept aside, Rs 16,230 crore capital expenditure has been made, which is merely 20 percent of the budget.

The Central government’s argument is that apart from being the national capital, Delhi is also a metropolis, where civic amenities are fast deteriorating and infrastructure needs to be fixed. But along with that, another thing which has been underlined by the Central government is that in the proposed budget, Rs 4,789 crore has been allocated for free electricity, water and travel for women, which is non-revenue generating. Apart from this, a huge amount has been allocated for the operational expenses of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). For all these reasons, a loan of Rs 10,000 crore has been proposed from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to make up for this deficit, which has to be repaid in the coming years. That means its payment burden will also fall on the exchequer. The LG has written that this type of loan should be used only for infrastructure building etc. and not for uneconomic subsidy. The LG has also objected to the fact that while Rs 272 crore has been spent on advertisements as per the revised estimates of 2022-23, the allocation of Rs 557.24 crore under this head proposed for 2023-24 is incomprehensible and unjustifiable.

It is notable that freebies being given by Kejriwal Government have long been a subject of controversies in the past.

ALSO READ: Delhi Budget approved by MHA, say LG office sources