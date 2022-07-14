DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 155% YoY to Rs. 86 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects DCB Bank to report net profit at Rs. 86 crore up 155% year-on-year (down 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 374 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 4% Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 209 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

