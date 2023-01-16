 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos Dispatch: Can India do a Yash Chopra for the World Economic Forum?

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

While the leaders of most G-7 countries have stayed away amid talk of gloom and doom, the India section tells a different story. From an imposing billboard of Prime Minister Modi to the beautifully done up India lounge to the orange bright Maharashtra lounge, it is a sight for sore eyes.

India’s strong presence at Davos stands in stark contrast to the developed world. German chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the only G-7 leader to attend the World Economic Forum this week, with others choosing to skip the summit.

As a 90s kid hooked on Bollywood movies, Switzerland for me meant snow-capped mountains, picturesque lakes, beautiful mountain passes and Shahrukh Khan romancing a heroine in the snow in a Yash Chopra movie.

While I saw the first three in all their grandeur during my trip to Switzerland this week, how SRK frolicked in just a shirt and trousers in snowy terrain I will never know.

At –6 degrees amid a continuous shower of snow, every CEO, policymaker and delegate here is bundled up in layers and layers of clothes, as they huddle to talk about ways to make the world a better place.

Coping with a polycrisis

While Ukraine dominated the sessions at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit last time around, this time, too, there is expected to be a lot of discussion on whether geopolitics has trumped geoeconomics, if deglobalisation can pave the way for re-globalisation and the future of the global world order.

Add to these, issues such as the climate crisis, a possible recession, the future of work, preparing for the next pandemic, and it looks like the world has problems aplenty.