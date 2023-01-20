 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023: IT services industry has ample opportunities in mid to long term, says HCLTech’s C Vijaykumar

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

CEO C Vijaykumar added that while there may be moderation due to the economic environment, it's very promising that the industry was growing in double digits even before COVID

“We continue to hire and in the next 12 months, we will hire another 30,000 freshers. That plan is still intact,” he said.

The IT services industry has a lot of opportunities in the mid to long term, contrary to a view that expects the industry’s growth to slow down going forward due to a lack of new disruptive tech drivers, said HCLTech’s chief executive officer C Vijaykumar.

“First is the current opportunity landscape, which is driven around efficiency, vendor consolidation. Digital transformation is still much longer term, it's got a lot more legs to go. Third is really a lot of investment that is going into sustainability. It's believed that sustainable solutions and services will be a $10 trillion kind of opportunity in the next decade,” he told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Also Read Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

CVK added that while there may be moderation due to economic environment, it's very promising that the industry was growing in double digits even before COVID, and in the long term there are still opportunities.

The CEO mentioned they went into Davos with a bit of a pessimistic view on what’s expected in 2023, but there was a lot of optimism when they started talking to clients.

“I think primarily because in the external environment, there are a couple of things which have happened. The winter in Europe was a little moderate and we heard some leaders talk about what they expected, what really happened — which is slightly better. Even China opening up a little bit and the huge travel that's happening, all of this is going to be good for the economy. I'm a little more optimistic than I was at the end of December,” he said.