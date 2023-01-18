 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | IBM can help in replicating India Stack model for emerging economies, says Arvind Krishna

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

The IBM CEO said the company has been investing heavily in India where they hire thousands of people, and see no reason to decrease that going forward.

Arvind Krishna, CEO of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) | (Reuters file image)

The model of India Stack, the moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods developed in India, can be replicated in other emerging economies by IBM, said Arvind Krishna, the chief executive officer of the global tech giant, at the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 18.

Krishna told Moneycontrol that IBM has been "investing heavily in India", and employs "tens of thousands" of people in the country.

"We see no reason to decrease that going forward. It is one of the countries where we have a lot of people...We're very pleased with some of the government policies and legislation that have been there. And my hope is those will keep going on in terms of flexibility around labour law, flexibility around economic zones, as well as government encouraging companies to base operations within India."

Replicating the India Stack

On being asked about India's vision to allow its technology stack to be used by other developing countries, Krishna said this would be a "work in progress".

"You can create a model but a model can only go so far," he said, adding that multilateral bodies like the United Nations or the G20 may play the role of promoting its use. "But that's not a role which companies play."