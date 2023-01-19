 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson urges allies to double down on Ukraine support

Reuters
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged allies to double down on sending military equipment to support Ukraine and speed up an end to the war with Russia.

Johnson, who left office in September 2022 amid a wave of scandal, was leading Britain when Russia invaded Ukraine in February and in subsequent weeks sought to position Britain as the Ukraine’s number one ally in the West.

”There is nothing to be lost by doubling down on the materiel, equipment that we are sending to Ukraine and there is nothing to fear in escalation, and the best thing for the world is to get this thing done, and done fast,” Johnson said in an interview as part of the Reuters Impact Arctic Warning series on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

”That is the cheapest solution. It’s the solution that has the lowest cost in human life and suffering.”

Johnson was speaking at Ukraine House, an exhibition front on Davos’ main high street, where Ukraine’s high-level delegation has been drumming up support for the country as it nears the end of the first year of the war.

The former mayor of London was made an honorary citizen of Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday night by Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko in Davos.