Data-based lending will be taking off in a big way with the Account Aggregators framework: Nandan Nilekani

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

The next big thing will be credit in India and getting a loan will be as easy as making a payment in the next 3-4 years, Nilekani said.

Data-based lending will be taking off in a big way making lending solutions available for many businesses and individuals with a push from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Account Aggregator (AA) framework, said Infosys chairman and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani.

"Data-based lending will take off in a big way. Businesses that so far could not get access to many lending options will be getting access to credit. This is going to drive lending to millions of individuals and businesses," Nilekani said while addressing a session at the Bharat Inclusion Summit hosted by CIIE.

The next big thing will be credit in India and getting a loan will be as easy as making a payment in the next 3-4 years, Nilekani added.

Touted as the UPI moment for lending, the AA framework ensures quick data sharing with the consent of the user and eliminates the need for physical documents.