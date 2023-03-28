 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Data analytics, AI helping govt make tax system more effective: Minister

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Data analytics also helps in sending reminders for advance tax payments, identify apparent mismatches in ITRs and transactions made, spotting potential high-risk transactions. Data analytics techniques can also be used to focus campaign on high- risk cases from tax evasion perspective.

Data analytics is being used to identify high-risk cases.

The government is using data analytics, big data and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to make the tax system more effective.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary clearly stated that the government is using these tools to make the tax system more business and tax-payer friendly.

Data analytics is being used by tax authorities to spot suspicious trends and identify risks.

The government had started Project ADVAIT (Advanced Analytics in Indirect Taxes) in 2021, as a flagship analytics project for Indirect Taxes.