Customers with some banks complain of issues concerning re-KYC

Jinit Parmar & Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Some customers were told to visit branches to redo their know-your-customer formalities despite the digital re-KYC mandate by the Reserve Bank of India. Others faced technical glitches on websites and mobile applications

Customers of several banks, including some of the largest lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, and small payments banks like India Post Payments Bank and Paytm Payments Bank have taken to social media complaining that banks are telling them to do in-branch completion of their fresh know-your-customer (KYC) process despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowing digital re-KYC.

Alongside this, some have taken to social media complaining that even after submitting documents multiple times online, digital re-KYC is not processed through banks’ websites and mobile applications. Customers said that even after reaching out to bank branches to complain and posting the same on social media platforms, there has been little to no response from the banks.

For example, Razat Jain, a customer with Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that even after visiting the branch three times, his re-KYC is not done.

“I already visited your branch three times. No one gives a solution,” Jain tweeted.
To this, Kotak Mahindra Bank replied: “Hi! We request you to kindly submit the RE-KYC documents at any nearest branch for account unfreeze. ^Team Kotak.”

Similar problems were faced by an ICICI Bank customer in Bengaluru.

“I have a joint account with my father, and we live in different cities. The ICICI Bank team said I have to visit the branch to do re-KYC. When I went with the documents to a Bengaluru branch, they said both the account holders have to be present. I ended up deleting my father's name from the account and did re-KYC for myself. This could have been avoided with a simple digital re-KYC,” the customer said on condition of anonymity.

Some customers actually closed their bank account because of the hassles faced due to the re-KYC process. One such is Nawabuddin Ansari. Ansari, an entrepreneur, had an account with Paytm Payments Bank for his general store. One day, the bank blocked his account which had Rs 13,000, a big amount for him, Ansari said.