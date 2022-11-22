 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will disclosing proof of reserves bring back trust to the crypto ecosystem?

Murtuza Merchant
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Publication of proof of reserves by crypto exchanges and other service providers is expected to bring in further transparency and boost public confidence.

Trust – Once lost is difficult to regain.

The collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and losses to the tune of billions of dollars have raised questions on the legitimacy of the crypto realm.

The reliability of centralised exchanges, crypto wallets, and even well-known developers are hot topics of discussion among those with even the slightest knowledge of digital currencies.

One way being touted to bring in further transparency and boost public confidence is regular publication of proof of reserves by crypto exchanges and other service providers. This is expected to demonstrate that these exchanges have the crypto assets they claim publicly.

Establishing proof of reserves as the new benchmark for cryptos is likely to aid the development of a more dependable and open ecosystem.
What is proof of reserves?

Proof of reserves is the disclosure of the amount of reserve assets that an exchange has in place to cover potential customer withdrawals.