Why crypto investors are switching to hardware wallets and how you can do it

Murtuza Merchant
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Hardware wallets are super-secure and are gaining traction among crypto investors after the FTX collapse

An increasing number of crypto investors are switching over to hardware wallets to protect their holdings from external events following the FTX exchange’s fall from grace.

With a starting price as low as $30 (Rs 2,440), hardware wallets use two chips – one to store the user’s private key and the other to connect to the internet. Most hardware wallets also offer security features such as two-factor authentication, biometric security, and a dedicated lock pin for the device.

Liquidity concerns emanating from the rapid unwinding of the world’s largest crypto exchange by transaction volumes have spurred record-breaking sales for hardware wallet manufacturers.

Unlike decentralised exchanges that rely on their native tokens to facilitate transactions, hardware wallets work with multiple blockchains and act as a one-stop portable storage device for all forms of crypto assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Storing a user’s private crypto keys offline, hardware wallets are proving to be the best self-custody solution that offer protection from online attacks.