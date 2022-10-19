 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 19: Major cryptos in red; Cardano, XRP among top laggards

Moneycontrol News
Oct 19, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.62 billion. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.17 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.72 percent to $927.85 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume increased 7.35 percent to $0.72 million over the last 24 hours.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.90 percent, which is a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on October 19, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,44,000 0.26%
Ether 1,10,517 -1.23%
Tether 85.97 0.66%
Cardano 31.7500 -2.3%
Binance Coin 23,002 0.81%
XRP 39.4400 -3.8%
Polkadot 526.99 -0.56%
Dogecoin 5.0900 0%
TAGS: #bitcoin #blockchain #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:23 am
