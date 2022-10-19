Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 19: Major cryptos in red; Cardano, XRP among top laggards

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.72 percent to $927.85 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume increased 7.35 percent to $0.72 million over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.62 billion, while the volume of all stable coins was at $50.17 billion.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.90 percent, which is a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:00 am on October 19, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,44,000
|0.26%
|Ether
|1,10,517
|-1.23%
|Tether
|85.97
|0.66%
|Cardano
|31.7500
|-2.3%
|Binance Coin
|23,002
|0.81%
|XRP
|39.4400
|-3.8%
|Polkadot
|526.99
|-0.56%
|Dogecoin
|5.0900
|0%