Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 19: Major cryptos in red; Cardano, XRP among top laggards

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.72 percent to $927.85 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume increased 7.35 percent to $0.72 million over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.62 billion, while the volume of all stable coins was at $50.17 billion.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.90 percent, which is a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on October 19, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,44,000 0.26% Ether 1,10,517 -1.23% Tether 85.97 0.66% Cardano 31.7500 -2.3% Binance Coin 23,002 0.81% XRP 39.4400 -3.8% Polkadot 526.99 -0.56% Dogecoin 5.0900 0%

Moneycontrol News