Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 17: Bitcoin flatlines, Ether up

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 17 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.44 per cent to $920.87 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $1.82 million, a decrease of 99.93 per cent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.65 billion. The volume of all stable coins is now $35.55 billion.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.02 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, India is aiming at developing standard operating procedures for cryptocurrency during its G20 presidency next year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, underlining that all countries want the technology to survive but not be misutilised.

As of 7:18 am on October 17, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,27,223 0.24% Ether 1,11,189.7 1.91% Tether 86.00 0.72% Cardano 32.1186 1% Binance Coin 23,005.18 -0.41% XRP 41.0932 0.31% Polkadot 531.99 0.75% Dogecoin 5.0440 0.64%

