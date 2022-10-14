Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 14: Bitcoin up 4%, Ethereum gains over 2%

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 14 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.79 percent to $944.24 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 93.62 percent to $2.79 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.17 billion, which is 6.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $78.95 billion, which is 92.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.39 percent, which is a increase of 0.49 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:38 am on October 14, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,93,000
|4.1%
|Ethereum
|1,13,990
|2.46%
|Tether
|86.59
|0.88%
|Cardano
|33.2422
|0.64%
|Binance Coin
|23,688
|2.99%
|XRP
|41.0099
|-2.73%
|Polkadot
|539
|-0.43%
|Dogecoin
|5.1870
|2.5%