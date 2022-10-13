 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 13: Bitcoin flatlines; Ethereum, Cardano in red

Moneycontrol News
Oct 13, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.40 billion, which is 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 13 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.05 percent to $918.19 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $44.13 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.40 billion, which is 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $41.54 billion, which is 94.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.90 percent, which is a increase of 0.12 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:58 am on October 13, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,35,349 -0.3%
Ethereum 1,11,022.7 1.1%
Tether 85.13 -0.3%
Cardano 33.3900 -4.15%
Binance Coin 22949 -0.26%
XRP 40.8500 -2.73%
Polkadot 539 -0.2%
Dogecoin 5.0401 -2.51%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 13, 2022 08:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.