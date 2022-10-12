 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 12: Bitcoin flatlines, Ethereum slides

Moneycontrol News
Oct 12, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.14 billion, which is 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.20 percent to $918.72 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 8.21 percent to $49.50 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.14 billion, which is 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $46.85 billion, which is 94.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.01 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:28 am on October 12, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,40,349 0.13%
Ethereum 1,10,022.7 -2.1%
Tether 86.13 0.15%
Cardano 34.5039 -1.69%
Binance Coin 23,500.00 1.29%
XRP 41.0003 -2.84%
Polkadot 539 -0.2%
Dogecoin 5.0401 -2.51%
