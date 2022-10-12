Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 12: Bitcoin flatlines, Ethereum slides

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.20 percent to $918.72 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 8.21 percent to $49.50 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.14 billion, which is 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $46.85 billion, which is 94.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.01 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:28 am on October 12, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,40,349
|0.13%
|Ethereum
|1,10,022.7
|-2.1%
|Tether
|86.13
|0.15%
|Cardano
|34.5039
|-1.69%
|Binance Coin
|23,500.00
|1.29%
|XRP
|41.0003
|-2.84%
|Polkadot
|539
|-0.2%
|Dogecoin
|5.0401
|-2.51%