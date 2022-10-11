Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 11 as the global crypto market cap decreased 3.26 percent to $916.30 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 63.81 percent to $54.09 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.64 billion, which is 6.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $51.01 billion, which is 94.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.76 percent, which is a decrease of 0.27 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:37 am on October 11, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,35,065
|-o.48%
|Ethereum
|1,11,990.0
|-1.14%
|Tether
|85.81
|0.11%
|Cardano
|35.1000
|-3.74%
|Binance Coin
|23,400.09
|-1.63%
|XRP
|42.0000
|-6.02%
|Polkadot
|540
|-3.39%
|Dogecoin
|5.1700
|-0.38%