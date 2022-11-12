Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 12: Bitcoin, Ether in red as crypto volumes drop

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 12 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.07 percent to $855.31 billion over the last day. Total crypto market volume dropped 33.193 percent to $96.72 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.46 billion, which is 4.61 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $91.30 billion, which is 94.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of currently 37.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the $1 trillion digital asset market faces a crisis akin to the 2008 financial crash, according to Binance chief Changpeng Zhao, who warned more companies might fail in the coming weeks following the troubles at FTX. Read more here.

As of 7:33 am on November 12, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 14,99,839 -4.11% Ethereum 1,12,999.9 -0.59% Tether 88.27 -1.09% Cardano 32.98 -2.4% Binance Coin 25,400.00 -5.14% XRP 32.75 -3.78% Polkadot 540.96 -0.38% Dogecoin 7.6589 -5.45%

Moneycontrol News