 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum marginally up as MCap rises 1.5%

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 21 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.50 percent to $811.88 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.06 billion, which makes a 9.38 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.71 billion, 4.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.20 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent, an increase of 0.12% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the US, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms

As of 8:05 am on December 21, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,46,000 0.06%
Ethereum 1,03,600 0.06%
Tether 86.60 -0.72%
Cardano 22.5001 0%
Binance Coin 21,416.35 -0.96%
Ripple 29.60 1.54%
Polkadot 432.95 -1.12%
Dogecoin 6.69 1.51%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Dec 21, 2022 08:17 am