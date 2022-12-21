Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum marginally up as MCap rises 1.5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 21 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.50 percent to $811.88 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.06 billion, which makes a 9.38 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.71 billion, 4.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.20 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent, an increase of 0.12% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the US, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.
As of 8:05 am on December 21, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,46,000
|0.06%
|Ethereum
|1,03,600
|0.06%
|Tether
|86.60
|-0.72%
|Cardano
|22.5001
|0%
|Binance Coin
|21,416.35
|-0.96%
|Ripple
|29.60
|1.54%
|Polkadot
|432.95
|-1.12%
|Dogecoin
|6.69
|1.51%