Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 20: Bitcoin, Cardano down as Mcap decreases nearly 1.5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 20 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.45 percent to $800.17 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.04 billion, which makes a 54.22% increase

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.80 billion, 5.44% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.60 billion, which is 92.62% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 16.59 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent, an increase of 0.13% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the US indictment against him before consenting.

On Monday afternoon, Jerone Roberts, Bankman-Fried's criminal defense lawyer in The Bahamas, told media outlets that his client had agreed to be voluntarily extradited and that he hoped Bankman-Fried would be back in court later this week.

Also Read | Sam Bankman-Fried to agree to US extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing

As of 8:15 am on December 20, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,37,001 -1.57% Ethereum 1,03,600 1.06% Tether 87.25 0.59% Cardano 22.4999 -4.29% Binance Coin 21,624.99 0.11% XRP 29.50 -2.65% Polkadot 423.05 -1.61% Dogecoin 6.59 -4.91%

Moneycontrol News