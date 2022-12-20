Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 20: Bitcoin, Cardano down as Mcap decreases nearly 1.5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 20 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.45 percent to $800.17 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.04 billion, which makes a 54.22% increase
The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.80 billion, 5.44% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.60 billion, which is 92.62% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 16.59 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent, an increase of 0.13% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the US indictment against him before consenting.
On Monday afternoon, Jerone Roberts, Bankman-Fried's criminal defense lawyer in The Bahamas, told media outlets that his client had agreed to be voluntarily extradited and that he hoped Bankman-Fried would be back in court later this week.
As of 8:15 am on December 20, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,37,001
|-1.57%
|Ethereum
|1,03,600
|1.06%
|Tether
|87.25
|0.59%
|Cardano
|22.4999
|-4.29%
|Binance Coin
|21,624.99
|0.11%
|XRP
|29.50
|-2.65%
|Polkadot
|423.05
|-1.61%
|Dogecoin
|6.59
|-4.91%