Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 15: Bitcoin, Ether fall on US Fed's rate hike

Major cryptocurrencies fell early on December 15 as the global crypto market cap fell 1.42 per cent to $857.98 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.67B, a decrease of 14.40%.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.94B, 5.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $53.26B, which is 99.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.12 lakh, and its dominance is currently 41.60 per cent, an increase of 0.79 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In early trade, Bitcoin had lost hold of earlier gains after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 50 basis points at its last meeting of the year and signaled further increases were likely in 2023.

As of 8:00 am on December 15, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,95,087 -1.18% Ethereum 1,10,500 -1.69% Tether 85.33 0.36% Cardano 26.1000 -1.69% Binance Coin 23,100.00 0.87% XRP 32.0574 2.56% Polkadot 456.98 1.55% Dogecoin 7.7000 -1.68%

Moneycontrol News