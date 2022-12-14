Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 14: Bitcoin, Ether jump over 4% as crypto mcap rises

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 14 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.52 per cent to $870.79 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.51 billion, which makes a 52.60 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.94B, 5.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $53.26B, which is 99.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.00 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.30 per cent, an increase of 0.44 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:10 am on December 14, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 15,13,000 4.47% Ethereum 1,11,900 4.37% Tether 85.02 -0.74% Cardano 26.5601 0.95% Binance Coin 23,008.01 -0.4% XRP 32.8001 1.7% Polkadot 450.00 -2.23% Dogecoin 7.8320 0.41%

Moneycontrol News