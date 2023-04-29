Top cryptocurrency prices on April 29: Major cryptocurrencies trade in green, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in green and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 29.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.36 billion which is ,11.46% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $34.97 billion, which is 91.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.10%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.
At 8:01 am on April 29, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H (%)
|Bitcoin
|25,68,000
|0.11
|Tether USD
|87.83
|-0.47
|Ethereum
|1,67,202
|0.6
|Ripple
|41.5250
|1.28
|Binance Coin
|27,950.14
|-4.05