Top cryptocurrency prices on April 29: Major cryptocurrencies trade in green, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in green and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 29.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.36 billion which is ,11.46% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $34.97 billion, which is 91.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Also Read | Crypto must end anonymity for illicit finance, US regulator says

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.10%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

At 8:01 am on April 29, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H (%)
Bitcoin 25,68,000    0.11
Tether USD 87.83 -0.47
Ethereum 1,67,202   0.6
Ripple 41.5250    1.28
Binance Coin 27,950.14 -4.05

 

