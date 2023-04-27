Top cryptocurrency prices on April 27: Bitcoin maintains $28,000 mark, Ethereum gains nearly 4% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin and other crypto tokens are trading largely higher on Thursday. Bitcoin has maintained the $28,000 mark and is trading more than 4% higher as of 7 am IST.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.65 billion, which makes a 66.80% increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.04B, 7.45% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $61.03 billion, which is 90.21% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.75%, an increase of 0.40% over the day.
At 7:10 am on April 27, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H (%)
|Bitcoin
|25,26,082
|-0.55
|Tether USD
|88.72
|-0.38
|Ethereum
|1,70,839.9
|+3.85
|Ripple
|40.2101
|-2.50
|Binance Coin
|29,302.01
|+0.00