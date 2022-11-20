Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 20: Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 20 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $836.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 22.77 percent to $33.17 billion over the last 24 hours.

Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.18 billion, which is 22.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $2.18 billion, which is 90.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.30 lakh, with a dominance of 38.37 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, said he does not see much potential in the Indian crypto market as of today.

“To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment,” Zhao, one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry, said at a TechCrunch crypto conference held on Thursday. Read more here.

