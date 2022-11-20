Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 20: Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 20 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $836.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 22.77 percent to $33.17 billion over the last 24 hours.
Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.18 billion, which is 22.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $2.18 billion, which is 90.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.30 lakh, with a dominance of 38.37 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, said he does not see much potential in the Indian crypto market as of today.
“To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment,” Zhao, one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry, said at a TechCrunch crypto conference held on Thursday. Read more here.
As of 8:11 am on November 20, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,30,260
|0.38%
|Ethereum
|1,05,898.7
|0.57%
|Tether
|86.01
|-0.22%
|Cardano
|28.7900
|-0.71%
|Binance Coin
|23,115.20
|-0.91%
|XRP
|33.0501
|2.91%
|Polkadot
|490.14
|-0.85%
|Dogecoin
|7.11
|-0.4%