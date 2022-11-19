Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 19: Bitcoin and Ether in red as crypto mcap drops further

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 19 even as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.88 percent to $829.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 16.86 percent to $43.17 billion over the last 24 hours.

Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.24 billion, which is 5.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $4.064 billion, which is 94.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.36 lakh, with a dominance of 38.44 percent, which is a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also Read | Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital: Coindesk

In other news, a new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000 after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion.

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," new FTX CEO John Ray III, who is overseeing the liquidation of the company, said. Read more here.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE